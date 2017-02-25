No red alert status for Panagbenga

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Mauricio Domogan said no red alert status was raised for the Panagbenga festival being held in the city this weekend ensuring safety of everyone joining the annual celebration.

He pointed out that the security preparations done during the visit of President Rodrigo Duterte last week as guest of honor and speaker for the Philippine Military Academy Alumni Homecoming 2017 are intensified for the grand street dancing yesterday and float parade today, Sunday.

Senior Supt. Ramil Saculles, city police director, said no untoward incident took place during Saturday’s event as they mobilized around 900 policemen from the Baguio City Police Office, the Philippine National Police Cordillera Training School and the Police Regional Office-Cordillera.

Thousands of tourists and Baguio-Benguet residents enjoyed the street dancing competition participated by students from nine elementary and four high schools braving the heat of the sun clad in semi-Igorot attire with flowers along downtown Session Road that ended at Baguio Athletic bowl.

Today 19 floats bedecked with the freshest of blooms will be displayed for the 22nd Edition of the Baguio Flower Festival, themed “Inspired By Beauty, Nurtured By Nature.”

Floats for this Sunday’s parade will be for competing and non-competing entries with close to P1 million up for grabs for top winners.