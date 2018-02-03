No relief for Cojuangco; no silver bullet against climate change

First Word

AS I have practiced from time to time, I will devote my column today to the letters and comments of readers.

One note came from veteran broadcaster and sports leader Ed Piczon. He sent me a timely and most enlightening note in reaction to my column on Peping Cojuangco’s fast-expiring presidency of the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC). He wrote:

“An appeal is not a relief available to Peping. The Rules on Intra-corporate Controversies are crystal clear, in particular:

“Sec. 4. Executory nature of decisions and orders – All decisions and orders issued under these rules shall be executory. No appeal or petition taken there from shall stay the enforcement or implementation of the decision or order, unless restrained by an appellate court. Interlocutory orders shall not be subject to appeals.”

Strategy to delay the elections

A POC deputy secretary general, Simeon Garcia, who is also likely to lose his position after the POC elections, has replied to this, saying, “the February 23 election most probably will not happen because of the pending petition for review. Mr. Cojuangco doesn’t want to have elections because of the legal remedies POC wants to avail of.”

What pending petition for review? What legal remedies? Presented with a certified true copy of the CA decision, Ricky Vargas would not read it. The POC will still wait for its own copy.

The Cojuangco-POC strategy is plainly to delay the elections. This is one more sterling proof of the sclerotic leadership of the POC and Philippine sports.

But the need for new elections is so urgent and imperative, that sports leaders led by Ricky Vargas should convene NSA leaders and hold the election on their own, regardless of the tactics of Cojuangco and his mafia.

The POC mafia should think carefully about their delaying strategy. Cojuangco is already 83; he might not be hale enough to live through the waiting and the balloting.

Extreme weather and climate change

Another letter came from the Climate Change Commission, courtesy of its legal service chief, lawyer Efren Bascos. He wrote:

“On behalf of the National Panel of Technical Experts (NPTE) members of the Climate office, I would like to take this opportunity to address some points contained in your column article entitled, ‘What if the real problem is extreme weather, not climate change?’ posted last January 9, 2018 on The Manila Times.

“First of all, climate and weather are two different but related terms. Weather is the day-to-day condition of the atmosphere which we could observe. Climate, on the other hand, is the average weather condition prevailing over a certain period of time over a place. Among other things, climate change affects extreme weather conditions by making them more extreme, such as the number of times it occurs or stronger than before.

“Recent climate changes have had widespread effects on human populations and ecosystems. Severe flooding and more intense typhoons for example become the new normal. Extreme temperatures are also manifestations of climate change, increasing the number of cold days in cold areas, such as in the United States, or the number of very warm days, such as in the tropics like the Philippines.

“Amid all these, it was truly a landmark decision for our government to heed the call by ratifying the Paris Agreement of 2015. While our greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint as a nation is small compared to the industrial countries of the world, our geographical location makes us one of the most vulnerable countries. Thus, only at great peril can we stick our heads in the sand and deny the reality of climate change.

“Extreme weather conditions do not disprove climate change. On the contrary, the more frequent and intense events in many parts of the world prove it without a shadow of doubt.”

—Atty. Efren Bascos, Chief, Legal Service, Climate Change Commission

In reply to this knowledgeable letter of Atty. Bascos, I would like to bring to the attention of the Climate Change Commission the most recent fruit of my continuing research into new developments on the problem of climate change and global warming.

I recently came upon a story in the English press that was published on February1. It reported that CO2 (carbon dioxide) removal from the atmosphere is ‘no silver bullet’ to fighting climate change.

The full story, datelined London reads:

“Technologies to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere to help tackle global warming only have limited potential and more effort should be made to reduce emissions, European scientists said in a report on Wednesday.

“Proposals to use climate technologies, ranging from spraying sun-dimming chemicals high above the Earth to capturing and storing carbon dioxide underground, have been gaining more attention as the urgency to act on climate change mounts.

“Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, world governments have agreed to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels but a large gap remains between countries’ emissions plans and the reductions needed.

“The European Academies’ Science Advisory Council (EASAC), formed from national science academies of EU members, has reviewed scientific evidence about several options for removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the atmosphere with so-called negative emission technologies.

“Examples of such technologies include the direct capture of CO2 and trapping it underground (carbon capture and storage); afforestation and reforestation; land management to increase and fix carbon in soils and ocean fertilization.

“The EASAC, which advises European policymakers, said these technologies have “limited realistic potential to remove carbon from the atmosphere” and not at the scale in some climate forecasts, such as several gigatons of carbon each year after 2050.

“Their deployment on a large scale would also involve high economic costs and have major impacts on terrestrial or marine ecosystems, the EASAC said in a report.

“Technologies capable of taking out CO2 from the atmosphere are certainly no silver bullet—a point that should drive policymakers to renewed efforts to accelerate emissions reductions,” the report said.

“However, the world will need all possible tools to limit warming and some of these technologies can make contributions to remove CO2 from the atmosphere even now, while further research, development and demonstration may allow others to make a limited future contribution,” it added.

Commenting on the report, Andrew Watson, Royal Society Research Professor at the University of Exeter said that while some technologies for removing CO2 from the atmosphere could have a role to play in reducing climate change, all have drawbacks making it difficult to use them on a large scale.

“So, our main focus and best hope for avoiding the worst effects of climate change still needs to be reducing our emissions,” he added.

“Last week, a leaked draft UN report said there is a high chance that the levels of CO2 removal which might be required to meet the Paris goals might not be feasible due to the required scale and speed of technology deployment.”

Not feasible? The uncertainty of climate science and the tools to contain warming should counsel our government to adopt a prudent approach to the challenge of climate mitigation and Philippine participation in global forums. No more boastful gestures like Noynoy Aquino’s contribution of taxpayers’ money to the climate fund. No more self-promotion like what one Filipino delegate did at an international climate conference.

Better for us to just pay attention to the weather. Which is how our ancestors always coped with the vagaries of weather in our one and only archipelago.

