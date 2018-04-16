No relief yet for Maynilad customers

Residents in some areas in Metro Manila and Cavite province will continue to have little or no water supply, Maynilad Water Services, Inc. said on Sunday.

Maynilad said the amount of raw water entering its La Mesa Treatment plants has been reduced amid discussions with the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

Those who had water service interruptions since Thursday will again have low water pressure to no water supply from April 15 at 7 p.m., until 4 a.m. of April 16 (Monday).

“Until Maynilad is given its appropriate raw water allocation, it will not be able to bring water supply for its customers to normal levels,” the company said.

As of Sunday, the following areas had limited water supply—Caloocan: Barangay 49, 52 to 80, 93, 97, 98, 101 to 116, 121 to 124, 165, 166, 174 to 177; Malabon: Barangay Baritan, Bayan-bayanan, Dampalit, Flores, and Hulong Duhat; Manila: Barangay 20, 67, 72 to 74, 79 to 83, 85, 91 to 112, 116 to 120, 122, 123, 128, 198 to 202, 202-A, 203 to 205, 206 to 220, 306, 587 to 607, 609 to 625, 830 to 840, 842, 844 to 846, 848, 849, 853, 855 to 858, 860 to 862, 864, 865, 867, 868, 870 to 872; Navotas: Barangay Daanghari, San Roque, Tangos, and Tanza; Pasay: Barangay 41 to 75, 80 to 144; Quezon City: Barangay Apolonio Samson, Bagong Silangan, Balingasa, Batasan Hills, Commonwealth, Gulod, Holy Spirit, Kaligayahan, Manresa, Masambong, Nagkaisang Nayon, Novaliches Proper, Pasong Putik, Payatas, San Agustin, Santa Monica, Santo Domingo, Sienna, Talayan, and Tatalon; Valenzuela: Canumay East, Canumay West, Lingunan, Mapulang Lupa, Paso De Blas, and Ugong; Las Piñas: Almanza Uno, Pilar, and Talon Singko; Parañaque: BF Homes, Don Bosco, Marcelo, Green Village, San Antonio, San Martin De Porres, and Sucat; Bacoor, Cavite: Molino II, III, and VII; Queens Row Central; Queens Row East; Queens Row West; and San Nicolas III; Cavite City: Barangays 1 to 62, 10-A, 10-B, 42-A, 42-B; Fort San Felipe (Phil. Navy); and Sangley Point; Imus, Cavite: Anabu I-A to I-F, Anabu II-A to II-F, Bayan Luma I to IX, Bucandala I to V, Carsadang Bago I and II, Malagasang I-A to I-G, Malagasang II-A to II-G, Poblacion I-A to I-C, Poblacion II-A, Poblacion III-A and III-B, Poblacion IV-A to IV-D, Tanzang Luma I to VI, and Toclong I-A to I-C; Kawit, Cavite: Batong Dalig, Gahak, Kaingen, Magdalo, Marulas, Panamitan, Poblacion, Santa Isabel, Tabon I to III, and Wakas I and II; Noveleta, Cavite: Magdiwang, Poblacion, Salcedo I and II, San Antonio I and II, San Jose I and II, San Juan I and II, San Rafael I to IV, and Santa Rosa I and II; Rosario, Cavite: Bagbag I.

Maynilad is currently reviewing existing protocols on the raw water sharing with Manila Water Co. Inc. so it can propose changes that will prevent this same situation from recurring.