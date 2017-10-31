‘No relocation, no demolition,’ says Estrada on construction of NLEX-SLEX road connector

MANILA City Mayor Joseph “Erap” Estrada gave his assurance that no families will be displaced once the construction of the P23.3-billion NLEX-SLEX (North Luzon Express Way-South Luzon Express Way) road connector project has started.

Advertisements

“We will stick to our rule: ‘No relocation, no demolition’. No families will be asked to move out without new homes they can transfer to,” Estrada said.

Estrada said the affected families would be properly compensated as mandated by Republic Act 8974, which provides guidelines in the acquisition of right-of-way, site or location for national government infrastructure projects.

According to NLEX Corp., 3,500 informal settler families (ISFs) in Manila will be affected once the construction has started.

Edward Castro, engineer of NLEX Corporation said that 85 percent of the alignment of the NLEX-SLEX Connector Road would pass through 38 villages (barangay) in Manila.

“NLEX Corporation will help in the project with the City of Manila, especially in the ISFs (informal settler families) who will be affected,” Castro said.

The project alignment will also affect 1,043 privately owned lots with a total land area of 87,174.61 square meters.

“The city government will also handle the traffic management aspect of the construction, which is set to start in the second quarter of 2018 and is expected to be finished by 2020,” Estrada said.

The project is an 8-kilometer, all elevated 2×2 highway, extending the NLEX Southward from the end of Segment 10 in C3 Road Caloocan City to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta. Mesa, Manila.

The highway will also connect the common point of Skyway Stage 3, traversing mostly along the PNR rail track. Its interchanges will be on C3 Caloocan City and España in Manila. ASHLEY JOSE