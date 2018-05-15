No report of Filipino casualties in Indonesia Church bombings – DFA

THE Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday said that it has not received any report that would indicate Filipino casualties in the series of Church bombings in Indonesia.

At the same time, the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta has advised the more than 250 Filipinos residing in Surabaya, the second largest city in Indonesia, to remain vigilant and to limit their movement until the situation normalized.

The DFA, in a statement, added that the embassy was in touch with members of the Filipino Community in Surabaya and has been continuously monitoring the situation in the city.

“The Department has not received any information from the Embassy that would indicate any Filipino casualties in the bombings,” the DFA said.

Filipinos in the area were also advised to immediately contact the embassy if ever they would need assistance.

There are about 8,154 Filipinos in Indonesia as of October 2017, mostly working in managerial and professional categories, while a number of them are in the technical sector and teaching profession.

The Philippines expressed its sympathies to Indonesia and condemned the suicide bombings in at least three churches in Surabaya that left at least eight people dead and dozens more wounded.

Reports said the attacks, which were carried out at about 7 a.m. on Sunday, wounded at least 38 others. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA