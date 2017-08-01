THE Islamic State-linked Maute group has no reported presence in the metropolis, a police chief said on Tuesday, as the country hosts the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) ministerial meeting this week.

In a press conference, Metro Manila Police Chief Oscar Albayalde said the government would be deploying 13,000 policemen to thwart any possible terror attacks.

He said there were 1,700 VIPs, including foreign ministers and diplomats attending the event.

“We have not monitored any threat,” Albayalde said, adidng that security forces have been preparing for the Asean event since 2016.

“We have done our part. I think with all our efforts, we are very much ready to secure the Asean leaders,” he added.

The Asean ministerial meeting will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICSS) in Pasay City from August 2 to 8.