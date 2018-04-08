No reports of Filipino casualties after van mows down crowd in Germany, says PH officials

THE Philippine embassy in Germany has not received reports of any Filipino who was killed or injured in Germany on Saturday when a man rammed his van into a crowd, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said on Sunday.

“So far, we have not received any reports that Filipinos were among the three dead and more than 20 injured in this terrible incident,” said Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Lilibeth Pono in a report to DFA Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano.

Pono said that a van driven by an allegedly mentally unstable man rammed into a crowd of pedestrians on Saturday afternoon (Saturday evening in Manila) at the Essen near Munster in North Rhine-Westphalia, killing three persons and injuring at least 20 others.

The driver of the van was later reported to have killed himself although German authorities have ruled out terrorism.

Pono said that after the incident, the Philippine Embassy in Germany immediately advised the 4,100 Filipinos in North Rhine-Westphalia to be vigilant and to contact the embassy if they have information on any Filipino who may have been a casualty in the attack.

He added that the embassy has requested the assistance of the Philippine Honorary Consul in Essen, Heinz-Peter Heidrich, in coordination with police authorities in Munster, about 475 kilometers from Berlin. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA