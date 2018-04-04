No resignations from Aguirre, Bello – Palace

MALACANANG on Wednesday clarified it has not received resignation letters from Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd and Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd, amid talks of a revamp among the Cabinet members of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Speaking to reporters, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the Palace was not aware of any Cabinet revamp involving Aguirre and Bello.

“The Office of the President has not received any letter of resignation from either Secretary Bello or Secretary Aguirre. And the President has just returned from his Holy Week visit to his home town and he has not given any statement regarding this matter,” Guevarra said during a press conference.

He added that Aguirre and Bello were invited to attend the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon in Malacañang.

“We are not aware of any impending Cabinet revamp,” the Palace official said.

This came after the President announced he would fire more officials after the Holy Week break.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the President was “unhappy” with the performance of some members of the Cabinet.

Duterte in February said Bello was resigning to focus on his senatorial bid, but he denied this.

Meanwhile, Guevarra said Duterte was “generally satisfied” with Aguirre’s performance except for some “debacles” such as the dismissal of the drug charges against self-confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, businessman Peter Lim, and several others.

“He (Duterte) has been generally satisfied with the performance of the Secretary of Justice, well except for a certain debacles that happened to the DOJ (Department of Justice) recently. The President did not hide his displeasure about certain developments pertaining to the war on drugs, or more specifically the dismissal of charges against certain high profile suspects,” he said.

Duterte, during a joint command conference with police and military on March 13, warned that Aguirre would face sanctions if he failed to pursue charges against Lim and Espinosa.

The President also reportedly sought to invoke his power of supervision over the DOJ and review the agency’s dismissal order on the drug charges against the two suspected drug personalities.

Duterte was quoted as saying: “If Lim and Espinosa get away (with their supposed drug offenses), he (Aguirre) will have to replace them (in jail).”

The DOJ, in its resolution released on March 12, recommended the withdrawal of drug-related complaint against Lim, Espinosa, and other alleged drug offenders in the country because of lack of evidence.

The recommendation was made even though the President had stood by his claim that both Lim and Espinosa were among the top drug lords in the Visayas.

Amid public outrage and Duterte’s displeasure over the dismissal of the charges, Aguirre ordered a new investigation into Espinosa and Lim’s drug case, leaving it “wide open” for new evidence and testimonies.

Aguirre himself dismissed rumors that he was on his way out, saying Duterte continues to trust him. CATHERINE S. VALENTE