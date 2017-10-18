No rest for our troops even in victory

Death came before dawn for the two top leaders of the terrorist rebellion in Marawi City – Omarkhayam “Omar” Maute and Isnilon Hapilon, the Abu Sayyaf leader who was the emir of the Islamic State (IS) in Southeast Asia.

On social media, accounts are beginning to emerge of how the Scout Rangers and light reaction troops, acting on a tip, killed the two terrorists in a daring mission originally to rescue hostages in one of Marawi’s abandoned structures.

Little did the military snipers know that the two men they shot in succession were Omar Maute, who attempted to cross the road at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, and Hapilon, who was peeking out of the building and looking for a way out. Terrorists who attempted to retrieve their bodies were snuffed out one by one.

A few hours later, the Rangers, accompanied by armored vehicles, closed in and seized the bodies.

It was the signal for the female hostages to run out of the hideout; they confirmed that the fatalities were, indeed, Maute and Hapilon, the latter being on America’s most wanted list of terrorists.

With the freedom of the hostages came the liberation of Marawi, on the 147th day of fighting since the extremists seized the city.

The liberation took nearly five months, and at the cost of destroying the once vibrant Islamic capital – which the Maute terrorists wanted to use as the seat of an IS wilaya or province – and of course, the deaths of about a thousand soldiers, terrorists and civilian hostages.

But it was by all means an unqualified victory for the Armed Forces of the Philippines led by Gen. Eduardo Año, who lost more than a hundred of his best men in unprecedented urban warfare with the minimum of casualties as could be managed.

The military is to be commended for its patience, prudence and perseverance, despite Manila’s clamor for quick results and an immediate end to war.

What’s remarkable is that the Marawi war is ending without the Maranaos taking offense at the government for the destruction of their beautiful city. The military was correct not to bomb the mosques, which remained holy sites even if they became the Maute men’s hideouts, storage places and snipers’ nests.

We trust the Duterte government to be true to its word of rebuilding Marawi from the ground up and providing decent relocation or temporary shelter to the city’s displaced citizens.

Filipinos owe it to the residents of Marawi, who had to sacrifice for five months, and even longer in the foreseeable future, to keep the rest of the country safe from the scourge of radicalism.

Even as we congratulate the military for finally ending the Marawi war, we urge our troops not to be complacent.

The Maute group, a ragtag band when it first attacked the town of Butig in Lanao del Sur last year, turned out to be well-funded and well-equipped, and was, in fact, able to enlist foreign fighters, including Malaysian radical Mahmud Ahmad, who remains at large.

It is likely that a number of IS cells still remain in central and western Mindanao. The military must crush these remnants of a potential terrorist scourge to avoid a repeat of the Marawi siege.