No rest for ‘Tokhang’ policemen this Holy Week

THERE will be no breaks in the anti-drug “Tokhang” operations for the Holy Week, according to Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa.

De la Rosa said policemen would be monitoring areas where most people would go for the long break, because there were more chances that drug dealers would thrive here.

“We will continue our operations especially that people are on their party mode. There are chances that they will get drugs in order to maximize their enjoyment,” he said.

“Tokhang,” a Visayan term for “knock and plead,” is the “lower barrel” of PNP’s “Project Double Barrel,” with uniformed men visiting the house of an individual reportedly involved in drugs based on the police district’s watch list.

Under new Tokhang rules, operations are implemented by two eight-man teams for each police station on

Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pre-designated teams must be led by a senior officer, accompanied by accredited media personnel, and members of the village anti-drug abuse council.

The “upper barrel” involves the serving of warrant of arrest, search operations, and drug-bust operations by uniformed and non-uniformed men from the PNP Station Drug Enforcement Unit at any time of the day.

‘Ecstasy supplier under tight watch’

De la Rosa also said that bars in Bonifacio Global City would be monitored based on information that a supplier of the ecstasy drug had returned to his operations.

He warned the supplier, who he said has a two-letter and one-syllable name, that he was being monitored.

“I know you and I will arrest you. We are already monitoring you,” de la Rosa said, without identifying the person.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Oscar Albayalde echoed de la Rosa.

“Probably this [Good] Friday, we will [lessen the operations]but just the same, if there will be someone who will ask for help, we will be there,” he said.

According to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), 123,648 “drug personalities” were arrested in 91,704 anti-drug operations since July 1, 2016 until March 20.

A total of 4,075 people were killed in anti-drug operations in the same period.