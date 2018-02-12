No rice shortage, senators assure public

SENATORS on Sunday gave assurances that the country has a surplus of local rice, thus there is no reason for the public to panic amid reports that the stocks of the National Food Authority Rice (NFA) are dwindling.

Sen. Cynthia Villar, head of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, said the NFA may be experiencing a rice shortage but that does not mean that there is a scarcity of the staple in the country. Villar said there is an over-supply of locally produced rice.

The senator filed a resolution calling for an inquiry into the reported NFA rice shortage, which was set on February 27.

She said the NFA should look for cheaper rice sold in other provinces and not focus on purchasing the staple in Central Luzon. The NFA has set a buying price for palay (unmilled rice) at P17 per kilo.

“But they can always look for less expensive rice in other parts of the country. They should not be limited to Central Luzon because rice traders there are selling their rice at a higher price,” Villar explained in a radio interview aired over DzBB.

She said the NFA should go to other provinces like in Antique where the price of palay is P12 per kilo or in Palawan, P13 per kilo.

Villar said the NFA would not only be able to meet the required buffer stock for rice, which is from 15 days to 30 days, but it can also help increase the income of rice farmers in other provinces by purchasing palay from them.

The NFA has temporarily suspended issuing NFA rice to traders because of its low buffer stock.

Sen. Grace Poe, a member of the Senate agriculture committee, is also pushing a congressional probe.

She said the government approved the importation of 250,000 metric tons (MT) of rice to increase NFA buffer stocks and drive down the prices of the staple in the market.

She wanted a full-blown Senate inquiry in order to unmask the syndicates that may have ignited the rice controversy.

The senator said Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol had said that there is a surplus of 2.7 million MT of locally produced rice.

For the first three months of 2018, the Department of Agriculture expects a harvest of about 3.1 million MT of the staple, which will bring local stocks to about 5.8 million MT.

Poe said the Agriculture department should help local farmers by buying their produce instead of importing rice.

“I don’t know if there are some who are maneuvering these things in order to time the importation with the harvest season. But while we cannot control the market, government must protect our local rice farmers by not importing rice during harvest season,” she added.