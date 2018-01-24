No role for Duterte in transition govt

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will not accept any role in a transition government as his administration pushes for a shift to federalism, Malacañang maintained on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte’s “shoot me” message if he extended his term, even for a day, made it clear that he did not want term extension.

“Ngayon ang instruction ‘barilin niyo ako pag ako ay nag-extend ng term’ (Now the instruction is ‘shoot me if I extend my term’)…Ano pa bang gagawin nila (What are they going to do)? Nothing. Kung ano man ang mangyayari na (Whatever comes out in the) transitory provision, consider him out of the question,” Roque said during a news conference.

“I don’t think majority would want constitutional succession so they better provide for a transition that would mean that the President would step down in 2022,” he added.

‘If you don’t want Leni…’

Roque however clarified that whoever would be the successor of the President would still depend on the transitory provisions, which would dictate the terms and duties of those elected in the 2016 elections.

If Charter change proponents don’t want Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo taking over the presidency in the interim, they should state so in the transitory provisions of the new constitution.

“What I’m saying is that unless they want Leni Robredo to take over as a transition leader, e di gumawa sila ng (they should craft the) transitory provisions that would for all intended purposes make sure that we would have a new president in 2022,” he said.

“The latest pronouncement of the President is clear, he’s out of office by 2022. Unless they want Leni Robredo to take over, we better have a new leader by 2022,” Roque added.

Asked if the Palace wanted Robredo to take over as a transitory leader, Roque said, “I do not know but the President has said he doesn’t want to extend his term. Neither should anyone expect or aspire to extend their terms.”

“He (Duterte) has said so. In Vietnam, sabi nila si (they said it’s) Leni Robredo, he has no problem with that,” the Palace official added.

As to other officials who want to extend their terms as part of the transitory provisions, Roque said, “Let the other speak for themselves.”

Resolve row, House, Senate urged

Roque also said he hoped the two chambers of Congress could discuss and agree on how to resolve the dispute over how lawmakers would vote over Charter change.

This came after Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez said the House of Representatives would convene itself into a Constituent Assembly even without the presence of senators.

Alvarez insisted that the 1987 Constitution called for joint voting of both houses, an interpretation disputed by senators and the framers of the Constitution.

Senators reject joint voting as it will render their votes practically meaningless given their small number of 24, compared with the 297 representatives in House.

“I think that’s something that both houses of Congress must discuss. From my brief experience in Congress, Congress is not just deliberative, it’s consensual. You need to build consensus,” he said.

Roque, while not directly calling out Alvarez, said the two chambers must work together.

“The same consensus-building will have to be resorted to between the House and the Senate with the issue of how to move forward with Constituent Assembly,” Roque said.

“The President has not said how to do it. We leave it to the members of the Congress…The Congress is really independent of the Executive so we will let them resolve this issue,” he added.

WITH BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO