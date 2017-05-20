No rosaries, saints on dashboards — LTFRB

LITTLE images of saints and waving cat figurines on the dashboard, even rosaries hanging under rear-view mirrors, are banned, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said as authorities began implementing the Anti-Distracted Driving Law.

LTFRB board member Aileen Lizada also said eating or drinking coffee during the early morning rush, while driving, may be costly for motorists. Applying make-up, too, even if the vehicle is on a stop.

“That falls under reckless driving,” Lizada said.

Those caught will face fines ranging from P2,000 to P20,000. Their licenses may also be suspended.

The LTFRB official said the ban on small images of saints, rosaries and stuffed toys on the dashboard was actually an old regulation of the Department of Transportation, under Joint Administrative Order 2014-01.

The penalty includes a P5,000 fine, and the vehicle could be impounded.

“Alam naman natin si Lord, kahit saan tayo, kasama natin siya [We know that the Lord is with us wherever we are]. But let’s not swing our eyesight. The seven dwarves, the head bobbing, waving cat figurines, they have to go,” she said.

Netizens quickly assailed the new rules. “Running priest” Fr. Robert Reyes had something to say about it: “It seems to be infringing on our religious freedom,” he said.