‘No sabotage in TARLAC fires’

TARLAC CITY: Acting Mayor Genaro Mendoza belied rumors of sabotage after a fire gutted a portion of downtown public market on Sunday night and two other minor fires hit the city hall’s Treasury and Tourism offices last week. Mendoza said reports of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) showed the market fire was caused by electrical overload. Nobody was hurt in the incident. Huge fires gutted the controversial market in the past two decades. “We are confident that our fire department is doing its job to ensure that no major fire could hit any of our establishments and cost lives,” Mendoza said. Meanwhile, the fires at the city hall’s Treasury and Tourism offices were blamed on faulty electrical connections that need urgent repairs. Tarlac City fire chief Insp. Jimmy Suba called for sustained tests of electrical connections within the city government’s offices. Suba said fires are common, particularly during summer months and discourage everyone against the use sub-standard wires and extension cords or faulty electrical connections.