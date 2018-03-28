‘No sharing of data between Grab and Uber’

The National Privacy Commission on Tuesday said transport network company Grab had made assurances there would be no sharing of personal data with Uber despite a merger deal between the two ride-sharing apps.

In a statement, the Privacy Commissioner Raymund Liboro said Grab had “made it known that Uber users will need to download and register with Grab to use their TNV (transport network vehicle) services.”

“Grab also declared to the Commission that there will be no sharing of any user data between Uber and Grab. Uber users and drivers will be required to register anew with Grab to allow them to use the Grab TNV platform,” he added.

Liboro said Grab would meet the commission members to discuss the deal, especially in relation to the processing and protection of Filipino drivers’ and users’ data.

“[W]e want Grab to demonstrate that they could ‘walk the talk’ when it comes to protecting personal data and upholding the data privacy rights of its drivers and users,” he said.

Uber drivers to be absorbed

Liboro also said that in the interim, Grab would take Uber’s drivers onboard the Grab platform.

Grab will also absorb Uber’s 500 employees in the region, who were put on paid leave.

“We understand it’s been an emotional and trying day for Uber’s employees in Southeast Asia. On the part of Grab, we are committed to try to find roles for over 500 Uber employees. In addition we will find roles for their contract staff,” Grab said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We will be having conversations with all +500 employees on how they would fit into Grab. In the meantime, all Uber employees are on paid leave,” Grab added.

Singapore-headquartered Grab announced on Monday it had acquired the ride-hailing and food delivery businesses of Uber in the Southeast Asia.

Uber will cease operate in the region on April 8.

Allow more competitors, LTFRB urged

Lawmakers on Tuesday called on the Land Transportation, Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to allow more transport network companies, such as U-HOP, in the market after Grab took over Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.

“Given this new development, the Philippines finds itself with a ride-hailing service monopoly which is bad for the riding public because of the lack of competition and competitive pricing. The urgent task now before the LTFRB is for it to adjust to the new situation by allowing the entry of more ride-hailing services and promulgating sound fare-setting mechanisms,” Rep. Ciriaco Calalang of Kabayan party-list said in a statement.

“U-HOP, the other ride-sharing services app, is not as large an operation as Grab. As such, the LTFRB should proactively encourage other ride sharing services to enter the Philippine market in order to serve more passengers. Healthy competition breeds innovation, new technology, higher standards and lower prices,” Calalang said.

Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said the LTFRB should exercise its regulatory powers and ensure reasonable transport fares and driver earnings.

Sen. Grace Poe, chairman of the Senate public services committee, said the LTFRB needed to ensure that the number of available vehicles to serve the public should at least be maintained following the merger.

“The most important thing is that service to our commuters will not be disrupted,” she said.

Private, not common carriers

Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte of Camarines Sur warned that a monopoly would allow Grab to dictate fare prices and be less enthusiastic in improving its services, knowing that riders would be left with very limited options.

Villafuerte pushed for the approval of his proposed measure, which would remove LTFRB’s authority over ride-sharing apps and transfer it to the Department of Transportation (DoTr).

Villafuerte argued that while ride-sharing services provided point-to-point transport services like taxis, these should be considered private carriers, which should not be under LTFRB’s supervision because their drivers could sign off from duty anytime.

“Ride-sharing services merely link a potential customer with a third party driver, and not parties to a transportation contract. That is why there is a need for separate regulatory framework for ride sharing services,” Villafuerte said.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to keep a close eye on possible anti-competitive moves that would take advantage of the situation.

“We believe that this buyout is not favorable to the Filipino commuters as it would lessen choices for all of us. The PCC is now our last bastion for fair and reasonable conduct in the ride-sharing industry,” Gatchalian added.

