No show for Cebu ambush victim

CEBU City Police are exerting efforts to look for witnesses and identify the occupants of the victim’s sports utility vehicle (SUV) ambushed on Saturday outside a KTV bar reportedly owned by controversial businessman Peter Lim that killed a security guard and wounded three others, including two German tourists.

“Our investigation is still ongoing but until now, there is no complainant,” Senior Supt. Joel Doria, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said.

Doria said the CCPO City Intelligence Branch and Investigation and the Detective Management Branch (IDMB) personnel are looking for witnesses to identify the driver of a black Ford Expedition (ZKZ 361) that was fired at by assailants onboard a white pick-up.

“It would be challenging for us. No complainant went to our office,” Doria told The Manila Times.

Last Saturday evening, unidentified assailants carrying high-powered firearms ambushed the vehicle that may have had on board Peter Lim or his brother Wellington near the Infinity KTV and Music Lounge along Archbishop Reyes Street in Cebu City.

Wilson Bucay, the KTV bar’s security guard died on the spot while another security guard, George Lambating, 52, and a German couple from Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, Pauline Basbach, 20, and Manuel Goerrings, 24, were wounded.

Senior Police Officer 1 Geoffrey Gutual, homicide investigator of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that Peter Lim owns the KTV bar.

Police recovered 53 empty shells and four live bullets from an M-16 rifle and two empty shells of a caliber 9mm firearm from the crime scene.