‘No signal jammers on disputed reefs’

THE Philippines has not spotted signal jammers from China at Mischief (Panganiban) and Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) Reefs, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday.

Lorenzana was belying a report from the Wall Street Journal, which quoted officials of the US Defense department as saying Beijing was able to deploy signal jamming equipment to the disputed areas at the Spratlys (Kalayaan Island Group).

“None has been confirmed by us. All reports have been coming from the US and we have not received any formal communications to that effect. So far, our regular patrols in the West Philippine Sea have not reported any incidence of jamming,” Lorenzana said.

“We will confirm using our resources if there really are jammers and if so, what kind—to disrupt communications or disrupt weapons systems,” he added.

The Wall Street Journal report said the equipment installed by China was capable of jamming communications and radar systems.

It was deployed in the reefs of Mischief and Fiery Cross “in the past 90 days,” the report said.

The Mischief and Fiery Cross reefs are loca ted within the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) and within the Spratlys, where the Philippines also claims nine other areas including the Pag-asa (Thitu) Island, Kota (Loaita) Island, Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, Lawak (Nanshan) Island, Parola (Northeast Cay) Island, Patag (Flat) Island, Rizal (Commodore) Reef, Likas (West York) Island and Panata (Lankiam Cay) Island.

Earlier this year, Lorenzana said Manila could register a diplomatic protest against Beijing for the militarization of Fiery Cross Reef, noting that China had committed not to militarize any of the reclaimed islands in the West Philippine Sea.

According to a report by Chinese Central Television and published by the Hong Kong-based Asia Times, the Chinese government has established hospital and military installations at Fiery Cross.

The report also stated that China Mobile and China Unicorn have separate base stations over the disputed area, where they provide a 4.5G communications for more than 200 soldiers of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army stationed at the reef.

‘PH can’t stop China’

Lorenzana explained that signal jammers were “easy to attach” on a car while more sophisticated jamming equipment could be seen in buildings and large ships.

“It can be turned on and off depending on a mission. Even if you have a sensor, you won’t find out unless it is not turned on,” the Defense chief said.

He also said the US Navy might be the ones affected by the signal jamming equipment reportedly set up by China.

“What is the purpose of China’s jammers? Because they know that the US navy ships are armed. Can we stop China from putting up jammers in their reclaimed islands? We can’t even stop them from the start when they reclaimed [the islands],” Lorenzana said.