No-so-in-demand celeb is very demanding

This celebrity’s star has come and gone in the industry. But guess what? Her obnoxious attitude when she was still on top of her game remains the same.

A producer told In The Know that this celebrity, who is no longer in demand, was asked to host a show, and, because of her experience expected to communicate with the team.

But as tapings went by, the staff could no longer take her ever-demanding attitude, which she always courses through her manager via phone call, even if it made more sense to ask them herself. What a hassle, right?

What the producer could not bear was the most recent encounter when the celebrity needed a mirror inside her standby area. Instead of courteously requesting the staff for one, she complained about the situation directly to her manager, who in turn gave the producer hell over such a trivial matter!

Word has it that rather than endure the stress, the producer has decided to let go of the demanding celebrity very soon.