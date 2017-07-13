No SONA threats, so far — military

The military has not monitored any terror threats, so far, for the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Duterte on July 24, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“We still don’t have any information of threats, as far as our monitoring in SONA [is concerned], not threat information yet from the JTF (Joint Task Force) of NCR (National Capital Region), I have not idea in regards with the police,” Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla told reporters during a press conference.

Padilla said that the Joint Task Force in Metro Manila has not received intelligence information that would endanger the President when he delivers his second SONA at the Batasan Complex in Quezon City.

His reaction comes after the security team at the House of Representatives has announced that it will be on lockdown as it braces for “chaos” on that day. DEMPSEY REYES