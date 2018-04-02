‘No specific threat’ to PH banks – Espenilla

Authorities have found no direct cybersecurity threats against the Philippine banking system but financial institutions should remain on alert given last week’s attack on the Malaysian central bank, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said.

“[There is] no specific threat received on the Philippines,” central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla Jr. stressed in a message on Sunday.

“Let’s not get too excited please…. [We are] just being careful,” he added.

Philippine monetary authorities have issued a “routine alert” after Bank Negara Malaysia last week said it had foiled a cyberheist attempt that involved involving falsified SWIFT messages.

The Philippine banking system took a hit in 2016 when Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) was used as a conduit for funds stolen from the Bangledeshi central bank. RCBC was slapped with a record P1-billion fine and lawsuits related to the heist are still working their way through the courts.

Monetary authorities, however, insist that the system as a whole remains strong, particularly due to the sustained implementation of reforms.

Following the Bank Negara incident, central bank Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier told reporters that the BSP would “pursue reforms that are geared toward achieving a more dynamic banking system that is ready to embrace the digital transformation of the system and responsive to the developmental needs of our economy.”

A series of information technology regulations have already been issued as part of the strategy, she added.

Parallel to this, Fonacier said the central bank was pursuing a more holistic digital financial ecosystem with the implementation of the National Retail Payment System and was committed to a “sandbox” approach with regard to the adoption of relevant regulatory and supervisory technology solutions.

For regulatory technology, Fonaciar said the BSP had partnered with R2A or the RegTech for Regulators Accelerator, which provides technical assistance for the development and testing of next generation digital supervision tools and techniques.

R2A is funded by the United States Agency for International Development, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) and Omidyar Network.