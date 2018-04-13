No sugar shortage, says SRA

THE Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) assured consumers on Thursday that the country has enough sugar, despite producing less of it last month.

“There is no shortage of sugar,” SRA Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica said. “SRA data show that we will be able to reach our target production [figure]with enough buffer stock at the end of the milling season.” His assurance came after the agency reported last week that the production of raw sugar decreased by 9 percent to 1.45 million metric tons (MMT) in mid-March.

The country’s sugar crop year starts in September and ends in August. The volume of 50-kilogram bags of sugar in the period fell to 29 MMT from 32 MMT, according to the SRA.

Despite the decline, Agriculture Undersecretary Segfredo Serrano and Board Members Roland Beltran and Bernardino Yulo agreed in a recent meeting that there was no need for imports.

“During the presentation of the Regulation department, figures clearly showed that there will be no shortage,” Yulo said.

“There is no basis for speculations being floated around regarding alleged importation plans,” Beltran said.

The drop prompted the SRA to reduce sugar exports and allocate more of the commodity for local consumption.

Sugar canes milled in the period dipped 6 percent to 16.8 MMT from 17.8 million a year ago.

Production of refined sugar rose 8 percent to 541,000 MT, while demand for raw sugar grew 11 percent to 1.22 MMT. EIREENE JAIREE GOMEZ