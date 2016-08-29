CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: ”Thou shalt not kill… on a Sunday.”

This August, at least, the police blotter here showed no drug-related killings reported on Sundays.

The officers noted this during the weekly command conference. Copies of the blotters regularly sent through e-mail to all concerned, including the local media practitioners here, confirmed the observation.

The provincial police operation headquarters based in Cabanatuan City in a daily sent report indicated that there was no drug-related killing on August 7, 14, 21 and 28 in the 27 towns and five cities of Nueva Ecija.

Most of the reported crimes on Sundays this August were only motorcycle-snatching, petty theft, assault on authority, robbery and vehicular accident.

The August report also said Sundays had been devoted to securing arrest warrants for alleged drug offenders and preparing for buy-busts.

Senior Supt. Manuel Cornel, Nueva Ecija provincial director, is yet to reply when texted to comment on the August “no Sunday killing” trend.

“Sunday news is boring for drug-related killings, the reporters have no news yet to send to their newspapers,” some local reporters here said.