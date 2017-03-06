No suspension for Uber – LTFRB

THERE will be no nationwide suspension of transport network company (TNC) Uber after the ride sharing service was able to make a partial compliance of the registration requirement set by the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

LTFRB Board member and spokesperson Aileen Lizada said in a text message over the weekend that Uber was able to make a “partial compliance” with the regulatory board’s requirement.

Last Friday, March 3, was supposed to be the deadline for Uber to show proof of its drivers’ registration within their respective mobile apps or face suspension.

Lizada said in a radio interview on Friday that Uber drivers seem to forget that their names and cars must be regis-tered under LTFRB, and not under Uber alone.

“They think that once they are accredited with Uber and they have the app, they can already book passengers,” Lizada said in Tagalog. They forget that they must register with the LTFRB including their name and vehicle,” she added.

According to Lizada, TNC drivers need to input their case number on their apps to ensure ride bookers that they are not “colorum” or unregistered.

Lizada said Uber was doing a “manual uploading” of the required data.

The final date for the requirement is yet to be determined, according to Lizada.

The LTFRB reminded all transport network vehicles to have their case numbers uploaded in their systems and warned commuters to be vigilant and to report TNC vehicle drivers who do not have their case numbers.

TNVS (Transport Network Vehicle Service) drivers must also be registered under the LTFRB and not under the TNCs alone, the regulatory board said.