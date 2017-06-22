No terrorists in Metro Manila – Albayalde

METRO Manila is safe from terror attacks, the head of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) maintained on Wednesday, a day after a police memorandum about a supposed plot of the Maute Group to bomb some areas in the metropolis circulated online.

Director Oscar Albayalde said there is not a single member of the Maute Group in Metro Manila.

“We have not monitored any terror group here in Metro Manila. We have many intelligence operatives focusing on the region,” he said.

On Tuesday, a memorandum issued by the Valenzuela City police claimed that some members of the Maute Group plan to attack some malls and parks in Metro Manila. The police said it was validating the contents of the memo.

Chief Supt. Roberto Fajardo, director of the Northern Police District (NPD) that has jurisdiction over the Valenzuela police, however dismissed the intelligence report.

Chief Supt. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, director of the Quezon City Police District, also said there was no truth to the information that Quezon City is one of the targets of the Maute group.

Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario Jr., director of the Southern Police District (SPD) which has jurisdiction over Makati City, also questioned the veracity of the memorandum.

Fajardo said all intelligence reports change daily, thus, as of Wednesday the content of the memorandum is not true.

Albayalde had ordered an investigation to find out the source of the memorandum that was leaked to social media.

“Baka po ang nagkakalat lang niyan ay kung sinu-sino para lang mapakita na itong mga Maute na ito, terror group na ito ay already all over [Maybe the source of the supposed intelligence report wanted to show that Maute group is already all over the country],” Albayalde said.