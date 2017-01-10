No threat to Miss U pageant – police

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it has not monitored any direct threat to the Miss Universe beauty pageant to be held in the country this month.

“As far as direct threat… as of now we don’t have any direct threat concerning the staging of the Miss Universe pageant… the monitoring is continuous,” Senior Supt. Emmanuel Licup of the Security Task Force for Miss Universe told a news briefing in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

Since the beauty pageant is an international event, according to Licup, it will be a good platform for terrorist groups to stage attacks.

But, he said, the PNP will make sure that none will happen.

The last time that the country hosted the Miss Universe beauty pageant was in 1994, with Sushmita Sen of India being crowned the winner that year.

“The PNP will make sure that none of these things [attacks]will happen during the staging of this pageant,” Licup said.

The police official added that all eyes will be on the Philippines and that the PNP will take the opportunity to showcase the country as a tourist destination since the pageant will also highlight the peace and order situation in the country.

Licup said they will be deploying around 1,300 police personnel in Metro Manila alone to provide security, adding that the deployment of forces in the provinces where some pre-pageant activities will be held depends on the regional director.

Licup said the Aviation Security Group is also involved in coordination with airport authorities, together with the Intelligence Group and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

An inter-agency security committee will be headed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government, which has direct supervision over the PNP.

Licup said police personnel have been told not to post for selfies with the Miss Universe candidates.

He added that the candidates will not be allowed to have appointments on their own, according to a briefing by organizers of the Miss Universe beauty pageant.

The police official said no roads will be closed during the staging of the pageant.

Licup said there is no plan to jam cellphone signals during the event. ANTHONY VARGAS