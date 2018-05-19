No to end to endo, yes to end to capitalism

SINCE I made my last say on Duterte several columns ago, I will not comment on his reneging on his election promise to end endo and instead passing on the responsibility to Congress.

I will just content myself with my own say on the matter. The endo comes about as a brilliant application of a proposition Marx enunciated way back in 1848: that for capitalism to flourish, it must maintain a huge reserve army of unemployed from which to get replacements for recalcitrant workers. This means, there is no way the unemployment problem will be solved as long as capitalists, through the state, rules over society. Unemployment is a necessary condition for the existence of capitalism. When leaders of organized unions agitate for ending the endo, they are actually agitating not for the interest of the entirety of the revolutionary proletariat but for their own selfish interests.

May Day 1972

In the last May Day celebration prior to the declaration of martial law, I was designated secretary general of the May Day Revolutionary Committee, with the late Felixberto Olalia as chairman and the venerable Dr. Dante Simbulan as vice chairman. It was a truly huge rally that filled Mendiola that May 1, with the crowd breathing on the breasts of Metrocom soldiers pressed against the walls of Malacañang in its defense. I was not told any details on what would happen at the event, but I could sense I was into something dangerous because of the incognito rally organizers assigning people to guard my back. My task was to deliver what had already become a trademark of my speeches, and when I did, that would be it. My speech, meant to be the last in the lineup, to come right after the rather mild-mannered agitation by KASAMA president Peter San Pedro, would be the trigger to an explosive finale – as indicated by an eye signal from Sluggo, the dark-complexioned operative of the National Trade Union Bureau (whose members actually doubled as armed city partisans), who indicated he was ready with a grenade in a clutch bag.

Ka Peter was ending his speech. Seconds ticked fast. Bated breaths. Quick exchanges of eye signals. Sluggo gritted his jaws, urging. Ka Babette, who much later in the course of events would be unmasked as a sergeant in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, uttered the most vocal prompting: “Sige na, Ka Mao.” Everybody else in the frontlines were bracing themselves for the big explosion.

Some intuitive prodding tugged at me as I turned to the stage. I held back and shook my head to Babette, who reluctantly signaled to the emcee that no more speaker was coming. The emcee then announced the end of the rally – the most peaceful May Day rally in memory.

One man’s passion for power

Looking back, I am glad I made that decision. As events would prove, that movement against Marcos was not for advancing the cause of the revolutionary people but the passion of one man to get to the top of the nation’s leadership which he consistently failed to do against Marcos in his lifetime. Once Marcos was out and Cory rose to power, the revolutionary movement proceeded to go just protracting on and on.

As to the country’s economy, things had gone from bad to worse, with the dollar now having risen tremendously from $1 to P2 in 1972 to $1 to P52 and counting, and infrastructure not being much differentiated from the freeways, expressways and railways begun in the Marcos era, and rice particularly sinking down to total importation quite in contrast to total sufficiency in martial law’s Masagana 99.

For it was true, Marcos was not the problem. Capitalism was. It was just too bad for the nation that Filipinos had been hoodwinked into not seeing that Cory’s touted restoration of democracy was actually just the pass-on of the economic baton to one more big capitalist pretender.

Endo in proletarian perspective

In much the same way now, I hold back on taking up the agitation for ending endo. Marx wasn’t exactly contradicting himself when he called upon the workers to unite and at the same time recognized the existence of a large section of the proletariat being counterpoised by capitalism against workers themselves. Rather, Marx was stating the reality that of that one great mass of revolutionary class, one section, the workers, have gone on to accommodate themselves into the capitalist system to the extent of denying their own brethren an equal partaking of the fruits of production. Without capitalists meaning it, endo actually affords the unemployed the opportunity to enjoy employment which trade unionism would otherwise deny.

Finally, we get to the point. For the proletariat, capitalism will never be enough. It is inherent in the system to be pleasurable only to one sector of the working class, while being painful to another. Endo is good for the unemployed but bad for the organized employed. In such a set-up, how does Marx expect workers, all driven by self-preservation, to unite?