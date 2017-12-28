No US pressure behind Guatemala embassy move to Jerusalem – FM

GUATEMALA CITY: The United States did not pressure Guatemala into announcing it will move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the Central American state’s foreign minister said on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila). “There wasn’t any pressure. There wasn’t any overture from the United States to make this happen. This was a decision by the government, the state and the foreign policy of Guatemala,” the minister, Sandra Jovel, told a news conference in Guatemala City. Her affirmation follows Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales’s announcement on Sunday that his country was to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The declaration made Guatemala the first— and so far, only—country to follow US President Donald Trump’s lead in saying its embassy would be relocated to the holy city.

AFP