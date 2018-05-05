No way Pacquiao will be over trained – Buboy

Filipino handlers of challenger Manny Pacquiao allayed fears that the eight-division champion can be over-trained in his preparations for his coming fight with World Boxing Association welterweight belt-holder Lucas “La Maquina” Matthysse.

Pacquiao is eyeing Matthysse’s 147-pound plum in the 12-round encounter billed as the biggest boxing extravaganza since Malaysia played host to the Muhammad Ali-Joe Bugner world heavyweight championship classic 43 year ago.

“No, hindi mangyayari ‘yun,” Pacquiao’s boyhood pal Buboy Fernandez, who is now in charge of Pacquiao’s training assured in a telephone talk with this reporter the other day.

“We know what we’re doing and we won’t put Manny’s health in danger for this, very important fight of his career,” Buboy assured. “Nagsimula kaming mag-training nang maaga dahil halos isang taong nawala sa boksing si Manny at maraming dapat gawin para mabalik ang katawan at isip n’ya sa boksing.”

“It’s not only rustiness that we must eliminate. Hindi rin lamang kondisyon ng katawan ang dapat maibalik. We also need to re-introduce his mind and body sa boksing na matagal nawala sa kanya,” Buboy explained.

“Dapat nating alalahanin na Manny is coming from a loss. Mabigat na pagkatalo na we didn’t expect. A lost which we all thought we won,” he stressed. “Kaya nga unti-unti ang inihanda naming training program na hindi lahat ay gugulin namin sa roadwork, gym activities, etc.”

Starting last Monday, Nonoy Neri, who completes Pacquiao’s training team along with Roger “Haplas” Fernandez, Buboy’s younger brother, said after each training session, they and the Fighter of the Decade himself meet to monitor the progress of the preparation program.

“That’s what we’ve been doing everyday starting last Monday. We’ll continue doing that until such time na ma-realize namin na ayos na ang lahat, including the psychological aspect of the scheme,” Neri said.

“Pagdating sa panahong iyon, saka lamang kami pupukpok nang ensayo na naka-focus puro sa boksing, including plotting fight strategies, etc.” he asserted.

“Madali na lamang naman ‘yun. Kilala naman natin si Manny. Sabi nga natin Manny knows. Alam nya kung ano pa ang kailangan, kung ano na ang hindi na dapat gawin,” he said.

Buboy, Neri and Haplas agreed that conditioning won’t be a problem since Pacquiao has been playing basketball regularly as part of his cross training.

Likewise, all three want to assure the all the Pacquiao fans all over the world that they will be preparing the Pacman to win that Matthysse fight and bring him back to where he belongs — the pedestal of international boxing.