‘No whitewash in hospital death probe’

BACOLOD CITY: Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial assured there will be no whitewash in an ongoing investigation on the death of a 21-year mother and her unborn twins at the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Regional Memorial Hospital here last month.

“We are following due process especially in collating evidence. There will be a status quo on the attending physicians named in the complaint,” Ubial said, adding that “this is not an isolated case as [we]are also investigating a death in a regional hospital in Ilocos Norte.”

She reminded government doctors and nurses “to do their best to preserve the integrity of the government’s health services.”

Jose Penario, father of Mary Jane, has filed a complaint before the health office and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after his daughter and unborn grandchildren died at the memorial hospital which he blamed on the alleged negligence of the medical personnel.

NBI special investigator Warren de Arca said he expects that after Penario completes the submission of required documents, the exhumation and autopsy of the victim’s body will be undertaken this week.