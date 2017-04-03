No word on 14 Pinoy crew of sunken carrier

Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Charles Jose on Monday said he is yet to receive any information on the 14 Filipino crew of a South Korean ore carrier that sank in the South Atlantic last Friday.

A total of 22 crew are missing, eight of them Koreans.

Jose said the two Filipino crew found alive on a raft have not reached ports in Uruguay or Brazil and that Philippine Embassy personnel in those countries are awaiting the sailors’ arrival.

“The two rescued Filipino seamen are still onboard the freighter that rescued them. The freighter is still in the Atlantic Ocean as part of the search and rescue operations for the missing crew. We are monitoring where the two rescued Filipinos will eventually be taken,” he told reporters in a Viber message.

Jose did not give the names of the two rescued Filipino crew and those of the 14 others.

South Korea’s Polaris Shipping based in Busan was sailing from Brazil to China carrying iron ore when it sent a distress signal to the ship operator.

JAIME R. PILAPil