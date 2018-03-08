No work stoppage order after Cebu bunkhouse crash

THE Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DoLE-7) will not order a work stoppage against J.E. Abraham C. Lee Construction, Inc. (ACLI) since its workers’ bunkhouse that collapsed on Tuesday is “not within the work area.”

Cyril Ticao, DoLE-7 officer-in-charge (OIC), said they had a mandatory conference with ACLI owners who promised to submit an accident report on Friday.

ACLI also informed labor officials that the company will shoulder the hospital bills of their construction workers as well as the burial expenses of the fatalities.

Ticao told The Manila Times that based on initial findings some of the ACLI construction workers do not have government-mandated benefits such as Pag-IBIG, Philhealth and Social Security System (SSS).

Ticao said they have no specific data yet as to the number of construction workers who do not have these mandatory benefits.

The bunkhouse is located near the ACLI project site in Barangay Lahug, Cebu City and is used only as temporary quarters of its workers.

“It [bunkhouse]was not suitable quarters [for workers],” Ticao added.

The four-storey bunkhouse made of steel roofing and scaffolding materials with plywood for the workers to lie on crashed at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday killing five workers and injuring 55 others who were all asleep.

Initial findings of the Office of the Building Official showed the bunk house is not habitable since it is only about four feet tall, 10 meters by 15 meters wide and with weak foundation. It also does not have a permit for a temporary structure.

Ticao said this is the first time that a bunkhouse collapsed in Central Visayas.