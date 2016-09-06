No yellow fever risk in PH, but vaccination required for some

AMID news of a worldwide shortage of yellow fever vaccine hampering efforts to control a serious outbreak of the deadly mosquito-borne disease in parts of Africa, the Department of Health (DOH) clarified that there is no risk of the disease in the Philippines, but that vaccinations are required for some travelers.

According to the National Capital Region office of the Bureau of Quarantine, an attached agency of the DOH, outbound travelers from the Philippines, including seafarers, are required to have a yellow fever vaccination if they will be traveling to Africa or South America.

The vaccine is available at Bureau of Quarantine offices in Manila, Iloilo, Cebu, and Davao, is valid for 10 years, and costs P1,500. Travelers who present a medical certificate verifying that they are allergic to yellow fever vaccine can obtain a waiver from the Bureau of Quarantine.

Likewise, inbound travelers from countries in South America or most countries in West and Equatorial Africa, or who have visited those countries, must have a certificate of vaccination or an official waiver when arriving in the Philippines.