Nobility of architecture: More quotable quotes

“MAKE no little plans; they have no magic to stir men’s blood and probably themselves will not be realized. Make big plans; aim high in hope and work, remembering that a noble, logical diagram once recorded will never die, but long after we are gone will be a living thing, asserting itself with ever- growing insistence. Remember that our sons and grandsons are going to do things that would stagger us. Let your watchword be order and your beacon beauty.” – Daniel H. Burnham

This quote is one of the many that I like to share. Oftentimes, people tend to overlook the significance of good planning and architecture. But these structures are a testament to what our society currently values. Even if we pass on, these structures will still be there for future generations to see and to reflect on.

We should also always keep in mind that poor planning and poor design can affect the lifestyle of its users. As previously mentioned, “For every line you draw, think of the end users. If you do a good job, think of the beneficiaries; but if you do a poor job, think of the sufferers.”

“We shape our buildings; thereafter the buildings shape us.” – Sir Winston Churchill

Architecture and history

The nobility of architecture lies in its history; architecture is the oldest art there is. Before men had invented fire, there was already architecture. To survive the harsh world, shelter was needed to protect them from the weather and from wild animals. As time progressed, the need for a shelter has evolved into a need for a communal place.

Hence during the Greek period, much importance was given to providing the community with public spaces where people could gather. Architecture is entwined with history. It is a reflection of how people in different periods have lived their lives, and what they value.

“The mother art is architecture. Without an architecture of our own we have no soul of our own civilization.” – Frank Lloyd Wright

“Architecture reflects society at certain points in time.”

“Architecture is the very mirror of life. You only have to cast your eyes on buildings to feel the presence of the past, the spirit of a place; they are the reflection of society.” – I.M. Pei

“Every great architect is, necessarily, a great poet. He must be a great original interpreter of his time, his day, his age.” – Frank Lloyd Wright

“Architecture is life, or at least it is life itself taking form and therefore it is the truest record of life as it was lived in the world yesterday, as it is lived today or ever will be lived.” – Frank Lloyd Wright

Architecture and sustainability

The term “sustainability” was coined in the 1980s, but it is only now that more people are becoming aware of it.

With pressing issues on environmental degradation and climate change, buildings play a vital role in protecting and balancing both the natural and built environment. Sustainable development is defined in the Brundtland Report of 1987 as “economic and social development that meets the needs of the current generation without undermining the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”. However, I prefer the saying of the Native Indian Chief Seattle that,

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children.”

Buildings contributes to 25 to 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions. If we wish to sustain our environment, good architecture should be a priority. Creating great architecture that can withstand the test of time does not only save the environment but also saves lives.

“Architecture should speak of its time and place, but yearn for timelessness.” – Frank Gehry

“The good building is not one that hurts the landscape, but one which makes the landscape more beautiful than it was before the building was built.” – Frank Lloyd Wright

Architecture as a catalyst for growth

For this country to become like other progressive cities of the world, our leaders must be enlightened about the need for a ‘well-master-planned society.’ There are five key ingredients to the success of a nation: visionary leadership, good governance, strong political will, well-thought out planning, and appreciation for good architecture design.

“Noble life demands noble architecture for noble uses of noble men. Lack of culture means what it has always meant: Ignoble civilization and therefore imminent downfall.” – Frank Lloyd Wright

“Whatever you do, you need courage. Whatever course you decide upon, there is always someone to tell you that you are wrong. There are always difficulties arising that tempt you to believe your critics are right. To map out a course of action and follow it to an end requires some of the same courage that a soldier needs. Peace has its victories, but it takes brave men and women to win them.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Architecture is a small piece of this human equation, but for those of us who practice it, we believe in its potential to make a difference, to enlighten and to enrich the human experience, to penetrate the barriers of misunderstanding and provide a beautiful context for life’s drama.” – Frank Gehry

Architecture is a continuous challenge to build better after each project. As I always tell my colleagues, “If better is doable, then good is not good enough.”