Nocturnal daydreams

The UN sent a geography book to Trump to tell him that Tel Aviv is the capital of Israel and not Jerusalem. It was returned because of wrong address. They thought Trump resides at The Kremlin.

* * *

Kim Jong Un heard about the “bomb cyclone” in the US. He turned to his generals and said “We’ve got to have those bombs! Why don’t we have those in our armory?”

* * *

Six trips in 2016 and 18 trips in 2017? With a total of 24 travels, simple arithmetic on averaging tells me that guy traveled monthly for two years. Being the head of a maritime industry agency, he sure prefers the sky than the sea.

* * *

The Manila Police District will impose a 48-hour gun ban in Manila from Jan. 8 to 10 for the annual celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene next week, MPD Chief Joel Coronel said last week. This is for responsible gun owners only. They are the ones who trooped to Camp Crame, dutifully registered their firearms and were granted licenses after complying with the rigorous requirements. Criminal elements with loose firearms are of course exempted and free to roam the streets as usual.

* * *

Election fever on? Survey groups must be saying the doors are now open for business. “For higher ratings, please call.”

* * *

The travel bug bit a number of government officials in 2017. Accumulated mileage points of airlines are rumored to be the main cause of this kind of addiction. Have fund, will travel.

* * *

The BoC failed to hit the target for 2017. Customs personnel should undergo extensive training at the firing range for better accuracy. PPSA, are you listening? Your help is needed.

* * *

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay files a criminal complaint against Customs fixer Mark Taguba for tax evasion of over P850 million. Taguba, being a customs fixer, moved too fast that BoC officials were “blinded” by his lightning speed.

* * *

While Filipinas are winning beauty contests left and right, Nemelee Liwanag Jiao, 47, of Irving, Texas, pleaded guilty December 14 before US Magistrate Judge Renee Harris Toliver, to orchestrating a Ponzi scheme that cost at least 35 investors more than $1,000,000, announced US Attorney Erin Nealy Cox of the Northern District of Texas. (Ponzi is a fraudulent investment operation where the operator generates returns for older investors through revenue paid by new investors, rather than from legitimate business activities or profit of financial trading.)

* * *

News: CJ Sereno won’t attend impeachment hearing – spokesman. Among those expected to appear in the hearing on January 15 are Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio, Associate Justices Lucas Bersamin, Samuel Martires, Mariano del Castillo, Andres Reyes, and probably Diosdado Peralta.

Associate Justices Noel Tijam, Francis Jardeleza, Teresita Leonardo-de Castro and retired justice Arturo Brion already testified against Sereno last year. The Primus Interpares will be sorely missed in the En Banc testimonies at the HOR. The popular sitcom series “Home Along the Riles” comes to my mind.

* * *

Filipinos will be treated to three lunar events on Jan. 31 – a blue moon, a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse. A blue moon is the second of two full moons occurring in the same month. A full moon will be at its closest distance to Earth – 358,995 kilometers – on Jan. 31 at 5:54 p.m. The lunar eclipse will begin at 6:49 p.m. in the Philippines and end at 12:09 a.m. on Feb. 1.

* * *

Time to celebrate another Mooncake Festival. Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon agrees.

* * *

If we can only look more on what is right instead of looking more on what is wrong, we can get along better and make this world a happy place.

* * *

These bands of the 60’s can help tourism solve some of its problems.

Let’s open The Doors for more visitors, kick The Zombies and The Animals in government out of the way. Ask The Police to do its job, let’s support The Associations, encourage more Beach Boys, invite investments from The Ventures, minimize The Kinks, be guided by tips from The Mamas and The Papas and The Commodores of the travel industry, Then and only then can we fly like The Byrds and The Eagles to new heights into the 5th Dimension.

* * *

Quietly, we did not know that Capt. Faeldon submitted a lot of letter request to Chairman Dick Gordon to enable him to go out of the Senate premises:

– Permission to hear mass.

– Permission to celebrate with relatives his father’s birthday, and another family event.

– Permission to have a check up with his cardiologist supposedly in preparation for his attendance in the Black Nazarene’s “Traslacion.”

– Permission to travel to the DND Headquarters in Quezon City purportedly to meet with Secretary Delfin Lorenzana regarding his recent appointment as Assistant Secretary.

– Permission to leave without being accompanied by the members of the Office of the Sergeant at Arms (OSAA).

– Permission to go to the DND Headquarters in order for him to take his oath before Secretary Lorenzana.

* * *

Of course Sen. Gordon was right in denying all these requests. As a Senate detainee, his security is paramount and the lawmaking body is collegially responsible for anything that will happen to him outside of its premises. It will also look like he is accorded special treatment as a detainee that will break some of the institution’s rules that may be questioned later as a precedent. And Gordon is right in thinking ahead that it will trigger unnecessary skirmishes between two independent institutions.

* * *

“Speculation: the activity of guessing possible answers to a question without having enough information to be certain.”

This is when a news report becomes opinionated. A network’s editorial credibility suffers if this is allowed to happen unchecked.

* * *

I watched the exceptional film “300” once again. I always get spellbound admiring the blue copper coloration, those well-placed and dignified slow motions at the right scenes, all shots magnificently composed that can be torn apart as individual stills, compelling close-ups and breath-taking ultra-wides. The lenses were used perfectly to texturize rocks, clouds and human skin, soundtrack faithfully and delicately used in welding the visuals altogether and the director’s heartbeat can be heard and felt knitting the sequences. Ahhh, such cinematic poetry.

* * *

CHED chief okays own foreign trips. Somebody asked if there will be a chance that Licuanan will disapprove her own request. One thing though, she surely knows how to cut red tape.

* * *

The quote of Father Joaquin G. Bernas that I will never forget:

“My instinct is to say that I would rather have a guilty person go free than to have an innocent person suffer life imprisonment, especially if that person has already spent 15 years of his youth in detention.”

Good work, good deeds and good faith.