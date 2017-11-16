Nod to Tod’s

Tod’s

Whether walking onto the red carpet or into its new landmark flagship store, Tod’s delivers the royal treatment. Like its collections of past and present, the boutique reflects timeless elegance with silver and taupe saddle-stitched leather paneled steel vitrines and high gloss ceilings with travertine marble floors. Refined, luxury, impeccable taste and enviable quality: these are the elements that have always distinguished Tod’s.

Tod’s is located at Greenbelt 4 and Rustan’s Shangri-La, Shangri-La Plaza.