Nokia launches revamped 3310 in PH

NOKIA launched on Thursday its classic 3310 cell phone in the Philippine market together with its new range of smartphones.

“We are very confident with what we produce, so our perspective in the Philippines is we expect to be the top smartphone brand in the next few years,” James Rutherford, HMD Global vice president for Asia Pacific, told the media.

The revamped 3310 boasts of the candy bar design that brings nostalgia to Nokia users who have now switched to Apple’s iPhone and Android smartphones.

The company said the new Nokia 3310 has retained its long battery life, with 22 hours of talk time and up to a month on standby.

“You can put this into your emergency survival kit if you need to,” HMD Global country manager for the Philippines Shannon Mead said.

The new-generation 3310 also has a thinner body, a 2.4-inch colour screen, 2-megapixel camera, headphone jack, SD card slot, and FM radio.

“The Nokia 3310 is like the old Nokia 3310 with better design, quality, and durability—and more economic,” China Tanchanco, HMD Global head of marketing Philippines, told The Manila Times.

“We’re focused on our Filipino customers—how they react to our products. We actually based our products on what our consumers want,” she added.

The original 3310 became available to the public in 2000, selling around 120 million units. But the version was retired in 2005.

The new Nokia 3310 will retail for P2,490. Meanwhile, the Nokia smartphone range consists of the Nokia 6 (P11,900), Nokia 5 (P9,990) and Nokia 3 (P6,990). All will be available in the Philippines by the end of June.