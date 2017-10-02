Nokia seeks to reconnect with PH customers, boost market presence

SMARTPHONE maker Nokia seeks to strengthen its market presence in the country by leveraging on its brand awareness and reconnecting with its customers.

“Globally, our ambition is to be the top three [in the market]in the next three to five years. It’s about being one of the top smartphone brands globally as well as in the Philippines,” Shannon Mead, HMD Global country manager for Philippines, told reporters following Nokia’s product launch on Friday night.

HMD Global now manages Nokia-branded smartphones, feature phones and tablets.

Mead said the company’s first step to hit its target is to strengthen Nokia’s presence in the market.

“We’ve got a strong brand many years ago and what we’re doing now is about reconnecting the brand again with consumers. We’re studying how the demand goes and how consumers respond to our products,” he said, noting the Philippine market was an “interesting market” for Nokia as the company succeeded here years ago.

“What we are doing now is releasing some of the feature phones. In June and July when we introduced 3310, the payback in the market has been incredible and the device was sold out time and time again,” Mead said.

Mead also acknowledged that while the brand’s comeback has been well-received by consumers, “we all know there’s tough competition in the market, so we are a challenger brand and we respond, and hopefully at some point in the future we will be there.”

“It’s building brand awareness, reconnecting with people. We’ve got some great products but it’s about introducing these products. We need to build our presence, our marketing presence,” he further stressed.

At the media launch, HMD Global officially introduced in the local market Nokia’s flagship device, the Nokia 8.

The Nokia 8 smartphone features a Dual-Sight camera allowing users to capture or livestream moments in both first- and second-person perspective, OZO audio, an advanced spatial audio technology with 3D recording, and runs on Android Nougat 7.1.1 and comes in single- and dual-SIM variants.

“The Philippines has always been a strong market for Nokia. Filipinos, particularly those in the provinces, have a strong affinity for Nokia phones, which have always delivered on quality, reliability and innovation. We want to continue broadening and deepening our reach here, especially in untapped provinces that need high-quality mobile communication technologies,” he said.