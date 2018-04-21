Noli Me Tangere as Rizal’s dream project

FLORO Quibuyen, in his book A Nation Aborted: Rizal, American Hegemony and Philippine Nationalism, emphasized that when José Rizal was asked by his brother Paciano to go to Spain in 1882, he was told by his brother that “the principal purpose” of his trip was not just “to finish this [medical]course but to study other things of greater usefulness.” Even Rizal wrote to his worried parents after he left secretly, “I too have a mission to fulfill, as for example, alleviate the sufferings of my fellow men.” Since his Manila student days, it was hinted that his real passion was the humanities, not medicine. Studying “other things of greater usefulness” to fulfill a mission to “alleviate the sufferings of my fellow men” which was under the yoke of Spanish colonialism—it basically meant the scientific study of society, i.e. social science, not just for the sake of mere knowledge but to try to change it.

By the end of 1883, inspired by his study of the Enlightenment philosophy of liberty, equality and fraternity, and the collected knowledge of the era as edited by Denis Diderot in the Encyclopedie, Rizal suggested to his ilustrado friends in Madrid (ilustrado, meaning believers in the ilustracion or the Enlightenment philosophy) that each one of them come up with an essay on an aspect of Philippine history and culture from the perspective of Filipinos. Rizal biographies described the reception of his friends to his idea—lukewarm.

In his diary entry for January 3, 1884, Rizal related how a lot of them wanted to talk about Filipino women. We also know how he could be considered as KJ because he thought that the indios in Spain, who were like freed animals in Madrid after a long captivity, always gambled and flirted with Españolas. (Although in another book, Love, Passion and Patriotism: Sexuality and the Propaganda Movement, Raquel A. G. Reyes pointed out that to many ilustrados, their escapades with Spanish women, many times married, are part of their assertion of Filipino nationalism, but that is another matter altogether.)

Frustrated, by the end of 1884, Rizal embarked on fulfilling the mission himself. He had already begun writing what would become his first novel in Madrid, then in Paris in 1885 and then in Wilhelmsfeld, Germany, by April to June 1886. In Berlin, he struggled to correct his manuscript in the midst of winter. He felt sick and thought he had tuberculosis. By Christmas, Dr. Maximo Viola came and examined him and concluded that Rizal’s assumptions were wrong. Rizal was only undernourished.

Aside from his health, Rizal worried about how he could pay for the printing of his book. He asked his brother Paciano for 300 pesos for the printing, but it all went to food and lodging. In a letter to a friend, he said later that he did not believe his book would ever be published. “I was on the point of throwing my work into the fire as a thing accursed and fit only to die,” he wrote.

Viola, who gave the depressed man some money for his expenses, also offered to pay for the whole cost of printing 2,000 copies to a reluctant Rizal. He finally agreed to accept 300 pesos as a loan rather than a gift.

At the cost of a lot of personal sacrifices on the part of the author, the Noli Me Tangere, the first major artistic manifestation of Asian resistance against European colonialism, was published on March 21, 1887 in Berlin. The first copies were sent to the author’s friends and was received well. He was only 25 years old.

But the person who could be considered the first external reviewer of his self-published work was the printer’s man himself. Rizal’s biographer Austin Coates wrote: “Though no one in the printing house spoke proper Spanish, they had realized that the work they were producing was dynamite. To Rizal and Viola, the printer’s man expressed the view that if the author of the book were to go back to the Philippines his fate would certainly be—and he drew his hand across his gullet.” After nine years, Rizal was executed by the Spaniards.

Together with his third printed book, the El Filibuisterismo, Rizal wrote in the Noli a study of the contemporary society of that time and fictionalized it. But although the characters were caricatures, they reflected the reality of the ill effects of colonialism. With his annotations to Antonio de Morga’s Sucesos, which was his second book, and other essays which dealt with the past, and “The Philippines Within a Century,” in which he used history to predict the future, Rizal had fulfilled his dream project—a complete study of Philippine society, demonstrating the role of the artist and social scientist in the making of the nation. Hoping it would help change people’s minds.