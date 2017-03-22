Nomads lead local charge in Manila 10s International Rugby

The Manila Nomads will lead the local clubs’ campaign in the 2017 Manila 10s International Rugby Festival slated on March 25 to 26 at the San Lazaro Leisure Park in Carmona, Cavite.

The Nomads are one of the 14 local teams vying for the crown in the tournament, which also drew participants from New Zealand, Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, Fiji, Australia, Hong Kong, United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan.

Some of the local teams that will see action are the Clark Jets, Subic Sharks, and the Cebu Dragons.

Teams will play in four divisions of varying skill levels including Cup, Plate, Bowl, and Shield. A veteran’s division will also be featured for above 35 years old players.

“The popularity of rugby (in the country) has grown that a lot of teams, even new ones, kept coming back every year,” said Claire Barberis, president of the Federation of Touch Football Pilipinas (FTFP).

The festival also signals the comeback of Touch Football Invitational in the Manila 10s tournament.

“Many are not aware that there used to be a touch tournament aside from the usual rugby games. It’s just this year that touch is making a comeback in the M10s. This will be exciting,” she added.

First held in 1989, the Manila 10s was the first-ever rugby tournament held in the country, according to Barberis, and had been dubbed ‘the best social rugby tournament in the world’ by ESPN.

“It started out for a small group of expats, an event built for local expats and players to have some competitions among them,” said Barberis.

Match plays will start at 9 a.m. and admission is free to the public.