Dear PAO,

I am 36 years old, and an employee of an 18-year-old company in the Philippines. I have been working with this company for almost ten years now, but recently, the management abruptly changed its policy on paid vacation and sick leaves which I believe is quite unfair. Ever since I began working for this company, the policy has always been that all employees are entitled to five days of paid vacation leave credits and another five days of paid sick leaves annually. Last December 2017, we were informed that come 2018, our leave credits will be reduced to a total of only five days of paid leaves, whether for vacation or for sickness. We would like to complain this to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), however, we want to know first if we even have any legal basis to challenge the management’s change of policy without even consulting us. Can you enlighten us?

Tasha

Dear Tasha,

Yes, your complaint to challenge this new management policy before the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is supported by law and jurisprudence. We would like to note at the outset that the company policy of providing a total of ten (10) paid leaves (five for vacation and five for sickness) per year has already ripened into a company practice which cannot be unilaterally discontinued by the employer at its own instance.

In the case of Vergara, Jr. vs. Coca-cola Bottlers Philippines, Inc. (G.R. No. 176985, 1 April 2013), penned by Honorable Associate Justice Diosdado M. Peralta, the Honorable Supreme Court had clearly enunciated the prohibition against an employer’s unilateral diminution of benefits enjoyed by employees which have ripened into a company practice, to wit:

“Generally, employees have a vested right over existing benefits voluntarily granted to them by their employer. Thus, any benefit and supplement being enjoyed by the employees cannot be reduced, diminished, discontinued or eliminated by the employer. The principle of non-diminution of benefits is actually founded on the Constitutional mandate to protect the rights of workers, to promote their welfare, and to afford them full protection. In turn, said mandate is the basis of Article 4 of the Labor Code which states that “all doubts in the implementation and interpretation of this Code, including its implementing rules and regulations, shall be rendered in favor of labor.

There is diminution of benefits when the following requisites are present: (1) the grant or benefit is founded on a policy or has ripened into a practice over a long period of time; (2) the practice is consistent and deliberate; (3) the practice is not due to error in the construction or application of a doubtful or difficult question of law; and (4) the diminution or discontinuance is done unilaterally by the employer.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Applying the foregoing to your query, it appears that the company policy of allowing five (5) paid vacation leaves and five (5) paid sick leaves has already ripened into a company practice inasmuch as it has been in place for more than ten (10) years, or ever since you began working for your company. In the case of Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company vs. NLRC, et al.(G.R. No. 152928, 18 June 2009), penned by Honorable Associate Justice Teresita J. Leonardo-De Castro, the Honorable Supreme Court noted that there is no hard and fast rule in determining the practice over a period of time, thus:

“With regard to the length of time the company practice should have been exercised to constitute voluntary employer practice which cannot be unilaterally withdrawn by the employer, jurisprudence has not laid down any hard and fast rule. x x x The common denominator in these cases appears to be the regularity and deliberateness of the grant of benefits over a significant period of time.” [Emphasis supplied.]

Anent your situation, it appears that the sudden change or discontinuance of a policy that redounds to your benefit was unilaterally made by your employer. Considering that your company has done this for more than ten (10) years, then it will be concluded that the said policy has already ripened into a company practice that the employer cannot unilaterally modify, change or discontinue at their own instance.

Nevertheless, we do find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

