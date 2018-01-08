Non-passage of other tax reform bills may derail ‘Build, Build, Build’ — Finance chief

THE non-passage of three other proposed tax reform packages will derail the Duterte administration’s ambitious P1 trillion infrastructure program dubbed as “Build, Build, Build,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez warned on Monday.

Dominguez was referring to the proposals on corporate income tax, property tax and capital income tax. The first package, dubbed as the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law, which exempts those earning P250,000 a year or less from paying income taxes, was enacted into law last December 2017.

“Package 1 (TRAIN law) funds two thirds of the needed government revenues. [Combined with] the other packages, which involve estate taxes, relaxation of Bank Secrecy law, it will raise a total of P786 billion [of government revenues]in the next five years which will fund social and infrastructure programs.” Dominguez told reporters.

“If the succeeding packages won’t be passed [into law], it will hurt our economy, result in cut in government spending and compromise the President’s infrastructure programs. Given that the budget for infrastructure spending is at P8 trillion, it is not wise to borrow everything. As in any business, you need a capital,” Dominguez said.

Dominguez said that it was expected to raise a capital of at least P2 trillion, part of which are sourced from tax reform packages, of the P8 trillion required budget.

“We need to put up a capital. Otherwise, we will be borrowing too much,” Dominguez said.