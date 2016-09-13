Nonstop Wi-Fi service at NAIA

The country’s premier airport will soon have an uninterruptible Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) access after PLDT Smart Communications has agreed to upgrade of Internet connections at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport terminals passenger areas. Jess Martinez, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) media affairs division head, on Tuesday said the launching will be attended by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, MIAA general manager Ed Monreal, Philippine National Police-Aviation Security Group officials and airline executives. Airline passengers have been complaining of poor Internet connection provided by another service provider. The PLDT-Smart is in the final stage of giving airport users and passengers the needed Wi-Fi connection that they can enjoy, a commitment of Chairman Manuel Pangilinan, Martinez said.