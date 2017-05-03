Nora Aunor, Jaclyn Jose to assume special roles at Asean Int’l Film Fest

Three-day regional movie event begins today in Malaysia

Two of the country’s multi-awarded actresses have been invited to grace this year’s Asean International Film Festival and Awards (Aiffa), which begins today in Kuching, Malaysia.

In an email to The Manila Times, a regular Aiffa attendee said the Superstar and multi-awarded actress Nora Aunor is flying out to the state capital today to be the special presenter to this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. The ceremony will be held at the festival’s conclusion and gala night on May 6.

Aunor comes full circle as presenter of the said award as she was bestowed the same highest form of honor given by Aiffa in 2015, alongside international martial arts movie star Jackie Chan who received the Asian Inspiration Award.

According to sources, Aunor said she cannot afford to miss the wonderful opportunity, especially since she considers her Aiffa Lifetime Achievement Award as one of her most important recognitions. It was given based on her numerous achievements in film and iconic status in the Philippine movie industry.

Incidentally, the Superstar—who according to sources is still deciding between two designer gowns for the gala night—is celebrating her 50th anniversary in show business this year.

Likewise, celebrated actress Jaclyn Jose was also invited to the film event as one of the special speakers in a separate activity on May 5 before industry players in the region.

Jose is said to be looking forward to this speaking engagement to inspire her fellow Asean actors, what with her reputation as the first Southeast Asian actress to bag the coveted the elite Best Actress award at the 2016 Cannes International Film Festival for her performance in Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’Rosa.

PH entries

Nine Filipino independent films have been short listed to this third edition of Aiffa. Official nominees from all participating Asean countries for the various categories in the festival will only be declared on the gala night itself.

As such, the nine films participating in the 2017 Aiffa [all produced in 2015 and 2016]are: Imbisibol (Sinag Maynila 2015) by Lawrence Fajardo; Purgatoryo (QCinema 2016) by Derick Cabrido; Dagsin (Cinemalaya 2016) by Atom Magadia; Paglipay by Zig Dulay and Pauwi Na by Paolo Villaluna (both from Tofarm Film Festival 2016); Laut and Area, both directed by Louie Ignacio; Dayang Asu (Cinema One Originals 2015) by Bor Ocampo; and Ned’s Project (Cine Filipino 2016) by Lem Lorca. Each production will have representatives flying to Malaysia for the awards night.

Lav Diaz’ Ang Babaeng Humayo (The Woman Who Left) will be serve as the festival opener, and will be represented Cinema One Originals executive producer Ronald Arguelles and cast member Mercedes Cabral.

This regional film event is held in Malaysia every other year. It began in 2013 and quickly earned positive response from participating countries, among them Singapore, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Myanmar, and the Philippines among others.

The Asean International Film Festival and Awards 2017 will have a live feed on its website, www.aiffa2017.com, for the next three days.