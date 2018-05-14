Nora Aunor makes TV comeback via teleserye

Says she never thought of becoming a National Artist

Superstar Nora Aunor signed a program contract with GMA Network after more than two years of hiatus from acting on television.

Present during the contract signing last week were Senior Vice President for GMA Entertainment Content Group Lilybeth Rasonable and GMA AVP for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy.

The award-winning actress last appeared in the Kapuso network via the 2015 series “Little Nanay;” now, she will be part of a stellar cast of an upcoming series yet to be given a title directed by equally acclaimed actress Gina Alajar.

In an intimate tete-a-tete with the entertainment press, the country’s one and only Superstar cannot hide her excitement about the new project.

“I am just really happy that I am given a chance by GMA to have another show with them. But I feel a little nervous since it’s been a long time for me to get to work for television again. And of course, I need to also keep up with the set of young stars today. Taping has been great so far, we’re like a family and we help each other,” the veteran actress said.

“I agreed to do this teleserye because I like the story, it’s about the love of a mother and how she defends her child in everyway. There is heart in doing this project. As they say ‘if you put your heart in a project, nothing can beat that because there is love, support and there is equality,” the icon continued.

Aunor, meanwhile, happily talks about her reunion with Alajar, an old friend in the industry who is now her director.

“It’s my first time to get to work for Mareng Gina as my director. She is one of the great actresses in the industry.” They got to work together in the film of the late Gil Portes’ “Andrea, Paano Ba Ang Maging Isang Ina?”

“A project that talks about being a mother gives a lot of appeal. Children must always love their mothers because they’re nothing without them,” she added.

National Artist

On the sideline of the interview, Aunor has been asked again about the issue that has been haunting her for years already. Come June this year, the government will once again announce the awardees for National Artist. Aunor was shortlisted during the term of then President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino 3rd in 2014 but was removed because of her past drug case.

But according to the Superstar, she never thought of receiving one ever since even though there are a lot of groups that have been pushing her to be nominated in the list of National Artist again and win.

“Becoming a National Artist never crossed my mind because for me, if it’s for you and is given by God, it will be yours whatever happens,” Aunor noted.

“It was not given to us from the past years so we are still not sure if they will give it to us this time. And what I think is that there are still other artists—those who were there in the industry before me— worthy of the National Artist award, we may not only see them and their values,” she added.

With more than 200 films in different genres in her resume since she was 14, she has been recognized not only in the country but also internationally. But despite that, she believes that all artists are equal.

“We have a lot of great artists that weren’t given big breaks. What only happened to me is that, with hard work, I was able to build a name first. That I think is my only advantage, but if we think of it, there are many actors and actresses that have the talents if only given the right roles and projects—if they have that, we will all be equal, no one is ahead,” she said.

In the end of the day, Aunor is proud to have been able to contribute a lot of things in the entertainment industry and beyond.

“I have made projects that are now being taught and used in the schools and they also have discussions about it. That is one of the things that I am proud of—that I have made films that last long beyond our generation,” Aunor pointed out.

“For example, ‘Tatlong Taong Walang Diyos,’ that’s the first movie I produced, and now, people still watch [and admire]it. Add to that are the classics ‘Himala’ and ‘Bona’. I did a lot of films that I am lucky to be part of,” she continued.

Finally, the 64-year-old actress said that show business has helped her a lot to become who she is today.

“It has helped me in so many ways. I cannot say that it did not help me greatly because that’s where I started, I became a singer, and if not because of me becoming a singer, I will not be an actress in films and television,” the “Tawag Ng Tanghalan” 1967 winner said.

“If I did not become a singer, I won’t be noticed by the fans, no producer will know about me. So that’s what I am really thankful for because of my stint in singing, I am in this wonderful art and industry,” she ended.

Also in the cast of the new GMA Network teleserye are Mikee Quintos, Kate Valdez, Cherie Gil, Gardo Verzosa, Adrian Alandy, Vaness del Moral, Rochelle Pangilinan, Enrico Cuenca and Wendell Ramos.