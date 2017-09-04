Nora and Vilma, Daniel big winners at Star Awards

Share Email Shares 0

Rivals for five decades, Nora Aunor and Vilma Santos attended the 33rd Star Awards for Movies of the Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) at Resorts World Manila on Sunday as recipients of the Ginintuang Bituin ng Pelikulang Pilipimo (Golden Star of Philippine Movies) Award. As luck would have it, the Superstar and Star for All Seasons also tied for the Best Movie Actress awards.

Aunor won for the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Kabisera” and Santos for Star Cinema’s “Everything About Her.”

Fans and industry stakeholders—particularly the movie press—were on an unprecedented high when the Superstar and Star For All Seasons graced the stage together for the very first time. They may rivals on the silver screen, but they are actually kumares, in real life. Santos is godmother to Aunor’s son, Kristoffer Ian de Leon.

Considered the biggest and surprising winner of the night though was young actor Daniel Padilla, who was named Best Movie Actor for the film “Barcelona: A Love Untold.” His tandem with real-life girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo were also named Movie Loveteam of the Year for the same movie. Padilla won over Tommy Abuel, Paolo Ballesteros, John Lloyd Cruz, Dingdong Dantes, JC De Vera, Ronwaldo Martin, Zanjoe Marudo, Alden Richards and Bembol Roco.

Validating the recognition already given by other award-giving bodies, “Die Beautiful” was proclaimed Movie of the Year, beating Barcelona, Everything About Her, “Camp Sawi,” “Dukot,” “Imagine You And Me,” “Seklusyon,” “The Unmarried Wife” and “Whistleblower.”