Normal activity resumes along C5 as crane is pulled out, says Expressway authorities

A CRANE that fell on the northbound lane of C5 late Tuesday afternoon and which caused heavy traffic was an “isolated” case, with activity getting back to normal, according to the Cavitex Infrastructure Corporation (CIC), concessionaire of the C5-Southlink Expressway.

The CIC said a board piling machine of its contractor FF Cruz fell onto the road and damaged cable and power lines.

“We are fortunate that this incident did not result in any casualties. But many motorists were inconvenienced, and for that we apologize,” CIC President Luigi Bautista said in a statement.

“This incident is isolated, and will still be further investigated. We will update the public and concerned government agencies. We ensure that this incident will not impact next day’s morning rush. CIC is a responsible concessionaire and assures the public that no further incidents similar or otherwise shall happen,” Bautista said.

Normal activity along the road resumed by 2 a.m. on Wednesday after FF Cruz deployed manpower and equipment to clear the site.

Bautista noted that only a small portion of the C5 concrete fence was affected, and there was no major property damage.

The CIC said that the mast of the boring machine was recovered in less than two hours after Meralco completed its repairs at 10 a.m. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO