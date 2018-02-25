Norte, Hodges top Bike King TRI 1

Team members of Rider Omega Tri Team ruled the Bike King TRI 1 standard distance triathlon on Sunday at the Acea Resort Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The team’s Banjo Norte and Maria Hodges won the titles of fastest finisher overall for male and female, respectively.

Norte topped the grueling triathlon composed of a 1.5 kilometer swim – 40 km bike – 10 km run in two hours, 16 minutes and 16 seconds, and placed first as well in his age group of 25-29. Hodges, clocked in as the fastest female at 2:28:35, taking the top plum in the 30-34 age group. Each of them took home a special prize from Bike King Tri1’s official timekeeper TAG Heuer.

Other fastest overall finishers among the men were Jorry Yncong also of Rider Omega Tri in 2nd place, 25-29) with 2:19:39 and Kristiane Lim 3rd place (also 30-34 men’s age group 1st placer) of Organique Triathlon with 2:21:34.

On the distaff side of the event, the second fastest finisher was Ines Santiago (women’s 35-39 champion) of WU Crew at 2:46:16 and Petro Kuiper (female 50-above champion) of Fitness First with 2:47:11.

Other age-group champions were Rue Panibon and Neil Adrian Aynera (18-24), Cianyl Gonzalez (female 25-29), Ronald Molit (male 35-39), Jefferson Valdez and Amanda Carpo (40-44), Elaine Holmes and Peter Gonzalez (45-49), Jose Leal (male 50-54), Dean Recupero (male 55-59) and Killy Kunimoto (male 60-above).

For details visit http://bikekingphilippines.com