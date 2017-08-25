North Cotabato council BATs for MILF men wounded in fight

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: North Cotabato provincial board passed a resolution urging the Department of National Defense (DND) to assist “friendly forces” from among the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) members wounded in gunfight with the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF). Vice Gov. Shirlyn Macasarte-Villanueva said the resolution, proposed by Board Member Socrates Piñol, was approved during the session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) in Kidapawan City. The resolution urged the DND to help shoulder the medical expenses of MILF guerrillas and members of Barangay Peackeeping Action Teams injured in hostilities with local terrorists. More than a dozen MILF guerillas were killed in a series of gunfights with members of a third faction of BIFF in Maguindanao. The MILF is obliged by a 1997 ceasefire accord with the government to help the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to maintain law and order in conflict affected areas in Mindanao where martial law is enforced.