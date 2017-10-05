North Mindanao posts high number of cybersex cases

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: Northern Mindanao ranks fourth in the country’s regional capital with a number of cybercrimes involving minors, according to Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano of Misamis Oriental.

Emano said the police regional command’s cybercrimes unit headed by Chief Insp. Ignacio Gamba reported to him about the cases in Misamis Oriental and in Northern Mindanao.

Northern Mindanao or Region 10 in composed of the provinces of Bukidnon, Camiguin, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental.

Aside from child cybersex cases, “sextortion” and identity thief have also been reported in Northern Mindanao, Emano added.

Gamba also detailed to him the identity and private account thief which are usually applied through doubtful links and illegal skimming, particularly the illegal and unauthorized withdrawal of deposited money through the bank’s automated machines.

He said the regional cybercrime unit in Northern Mindanao has personnel trained to study the latest in cyber tech abroad.

He added that his office is ready to assist victims of cybercrime in the filing of cases provided they are willing to cooperate with the investigators.

The regional cybercrime unit also handled and solved various cybercrime cases in Misamis Oriental involving child pornography where a foreign national was arrested and extradited.

Gamba said that Republic Act 10175 also known as the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 became effective after the Supreme Court uphold its constitutionality in February 2014.

Under the law, “cyber” refers to a computer or a computer network, the electronic medium in which online communication takes place.

The law covers about 16 cybercrimes that include content related-offenses such as child pornography, cybersex, unsolicited commercial communications, and libel.

Gamba said that any violation of the law carries a penalty of a fine from P50,000 to P500,000 or an imprisonment of one year to six years or six to 12 years for an individual or a fine of P1-million to P 10-million for juridical or corporate violators or both.

Meanwhile, Emano enjoined all provincial government employees to be cautious in dealing with strangers and even friends in the internet through various social media platforms with dubious links.

Amano also urged the residents to report to the police or their village officials any suspicious activities or persons, particularly foreigners, in their areas as pedophile cases are reportedly rising in the region.