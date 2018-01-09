North, South Korea start first official talks in over 2 years

SEOUL: North and South Korea began their first official talks in more than two years on Tuesday, focusing on the forthcoming Winter Olympics after months of tensions over Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

The talks in Panmunjom, the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the peninsula, came after the North’s leader Kim Jong-Un indicated in his New Year’s speech that he could send a delegation to next month’s Games in Pyeongchang in the South.

Seoul responded with an offer of a high-level dialogue, and last week the hotline between the neighbours was restored after being suspended for almost two years.

Seoul’s five-member delegation traveled to Panmunjom in a convoy of vehicles, passing a group of well-wishers holding a banner at a checkpoint leading towards the DMZ.

Before leaving Seoul the delegation’s leader, Unification Minister Cho Myung-Gyun, said the two sides would focus on the North’s participation in the Pyeongchang Games but the agenda would also include ways to thaw frosty ties.

“We will do our best to ensure that the Pyeongchang Olympics and Paralympics will take place as a peace festival and that this meeting will serve as the first step for improving South-North ties”, he added.

The Unification Ministry said the North’s delegation crossed the Military Demarcation Line at Panmunjom on foot for the talks, which are being held in the Peace House, a building on the southern side of the zone.

Looking businesslike, Cho and Ri shook hands at the entrance to the Peace House and again across the table before starting their talks, pictures showed.

In accordance with standard practice in the North, Ri wore a badge on his left lapel bearing an image of the country’s founding father Kim Il-Sung and his son and successor Kim Jong-Il. Cho also wore a lapel badge, depicting the South Korean flag.